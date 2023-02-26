Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Strong third period wins it for Oklahoma Warriors against New Mexico Ice Wolves

A tight game between the home-team Oklahoma Warriors and the visiting New Mexico Ice Wolves wasn't settled until the third period, when Oklahoma scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:21 PM

A tight game between the home-team Oklahoma Warriors and the visiting New Mexico Ice Wolves wasn't settled until the third period, when Oklahoma scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Owen Dyer scored the first goal assisted by Brendan Williams and Hunter Jones .

Ice Wolves' Ryan Johnson tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Jack Dalton and William Howard assisted.

The Warriors made it 2-1 with a goal from Drew Sutton .

Late, Yusaku Ando scored a goal, assisted by Nikolai Dulak and Jack Dalton, making the score 2-2.

Drew Sutton took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Max Dronen and Therien Thiesing .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Jones.

The Ice Wolves narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Howard, assisted by Dillon Kuntz and Sully Scholle .

Coming up:

The Warriors host Lone Star on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre. The Ice Wolves will face Odessa on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.

