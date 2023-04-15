Strong third period wins it for New Mexico Ice Wolves against Oklahoma Warriors

A tight game between the home-team New Mexico Ice Wolves and the visiting Oklahoma Warriors wasn't settled until the third period, when New Mexico scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-3.

The hosting Ice Wolves opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Yusaku Ando scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sully Scholle and Jack Dalton .

Malte Hasselgren scored early into the second period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Owen Baumgartner .

The Warriors made it 2-1 with a goal from Joey Delgreco .

Late, Hunter Hastings scored a goal, assisted by Sully Scholle and Jack Dalton, making the score 2-2.

Jack Dalton took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Dillon Kuntz and Alfred Lindberg .

Malte Hasselgren tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Blaise Miller .

Sully Scholle took the lead one minute later, assisted by Reese Shaw and Aidan Emerson .

Ryan Seelinger increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by William Ericsson .

Three minutes later, Dillon Kuntz scored.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST, this time in New Mexico at Outpost Ice Arenas.