Strong third period wins it for Minot Minotauros against Bismarck Bobcats

A tight game between the home-team Bismarck Bobcats and the visiting Minot Minotauros wasn't settled until the third period, when Minot scored the game-winning goal, ending it 7-5.

The Minotauros' Cameron Boche increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Adam Mahler and Tory Lund .

The Bobcats' Calvin Hanson narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Drew Holt and Brandon Reller .

The Minotauros increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Colby Joseph late in the first, assisted by Ben Johnson and Trevor Stachowiak .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Minotauros took the lead, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Hunter Longhi found the back of the net, assisted by Joe Blackley and Justin Dauphinais .

Erik Atchison tied it up 5-5 late into the third period, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Jake Mclean.

The Minotauros took the lead with 27 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Bryce Howard , assisted by Trevor Stachowiak and Justin Dauphinais.

The Minotauros increased the lead to 7-5 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Longhi, assisted by Chase LaPinta and John Emmons .

Coming up:

The Minotauros play against St. Cloud on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena. The Bobcats will face North Iowa on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.