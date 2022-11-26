Strong third period wins it for Minnesota Wilderness against Janesville Jets

A tight game between the home-team Minnesota Wilderness and the visiting Janesville Jets wasn't settled until the third period, when Minnesota Wilderness scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

Minnesota Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Jets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Noah Gibbs. Chris pelosi and Jaden Johnson assisted.

The Jets increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Mack Keryluk scored, assisted by CONNER BROWN and Joseph Kramer.

The Wilderness narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Gunnar Thoreson beat the goalie, assisted by Donovan O'Neil and Ren Morque.

Halfway through, the Wilderness made it 2-2 with a goal from Gustav Ozolins.

Kevin Marx Noren took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Beau Janzig and Gustav Ozolins.

Gabriel Lundberg tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Connor Deturris and Josh Orrico.

Kevin Marx Noren took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Adam Johnson and Gunnar Thoreson.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.