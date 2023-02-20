Strong third period wins it for Maine Nordiques against Northeast Generals

A tight game between the home-team Maine Nordiques and the visiting Northeast Generals wasn't settled until the third period, when Maine scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Maine's Oliver Genest scored the game-winning goal.

The Generals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ryan Schelling scoring in the first minute, assisted by Frank D'ancona and Paul Minnehan .

The Nordiques' David Helledy tied the game 1-1 with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Anthony Achille and Brendan Gibbons .

Oliver Genest took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Kellen Murphy and Brendan Kimball .

The Nordiques have now won eight straight home games.

Coming up:

The Nordiques travel to Danbury on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena. The Generals will face Maryland on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village.