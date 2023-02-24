Strong third period wins it for Kenai River Brown Bears against Janesville Jets
A tight game between the home-team Kenai River Brown Bears and the visiting Janesville Jets wasn't settled until the third period, when Kenai River scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.
Kenai River's Hunter Newhouse scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mack Keryluk . Max Wagener and Gabriel Lundberg assisted.
Garett Drotts scored late into the second period, assisted by Bryce Monrean .
The Brown Bears took the lead early into the third period when Ben Monson beat the goalie, assisted by Ryan Finch and Kotaro Tsutsumi .
Grayden Daul tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Josh Orrico .
The Brown Bears took the lead with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Newhouse, assisted by Jack Anderson and Bryce Monrean.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Kenai River at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.