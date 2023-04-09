Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Strong third period wins it for Chippewa Steel against Fairbanks Ice Dogs

A tight game between the home-team Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the visiting Chippewa Steel wasn't settled until the third period, when Chippewa scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

img_500272770_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:21 AM

The Ice Dogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Billy Renfrew . Jacob Conrad and Caden Pendo assisted.

The Ice Dogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Billy Renfrew . Jacob Conrad and Caden Pendo assisted.

Noah Grolnic scored late into the second period, assisted by Will Killoran and Kade Nielsen .

The Steel took the lead early into the third period when Peyton Platter scored, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Kade Nielsen.

Sam Scheetz increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Logan Cleary.

The Steel increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.06 remaining of the third after a goal from Sam Scheetz, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Logan Cleary.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
