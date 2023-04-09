Strong third period wins it for Chippewa Steel against Fairbanks Ice Dogs

A tight game between the home-team Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the visiting Chippewa Steel wasn't settled until the third period, when Chippewa scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The Ice Dogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Billy Renfrew . Jacob Conrad and Caden Pendo assisted.

Noah Grolnic scored late into the second period, assisted by Will Killoran and Kade Nielsen .

The Steel took the lead early into the third period when Peyton Platter scored, assisted by J.J. Grainda and Kade Nielsen.

Sam Scheetz increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Logan Cleary.

The Steel increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.06 remaining of the third after a goal from Sam Scheetz, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Logan Cleary.