Strong third period wins it for Aberdeen Wings against St. Cloud Norsemen

A tight game between the home-team Aberdeen Wings and the visiting St. Cloud Norsemen wasn't settled until the third period, when Aberdeen scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Aberdeen's Owen DuBois scored the game-winning goal.

The Wings have now racked up eight straight home wins.

Next up:

The Wings travel to Austin on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Norsemen will face Minot on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.