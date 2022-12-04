Strong third period wins it for Aberdeen Wings against Bismarck Bobcats

A tight game between the home-team Bismarck Bobcats and the visiting Aberdeen Wings wasn't settled until the third period, when Aberdeen scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Wings took the lead when Nick Justice scored the first goal assisted by Patrick O'Connell and Nikolai Tishkevich .

Late, the Bobcats' Patrick Johnson scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

The Wings took the lead early into the third period when Alexander Gullichsen found the back of the net, assisted by Kyle Contessa and Nikolai Tishkevich.

The Wings increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Owen DuBois scored, assisted by Kyle Contessa and Nick Justice. The 3-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Bobcats play Minot away on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena. The Wings will face Austin at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.