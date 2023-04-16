Strong defense as Shreveport Mudbugs beat El Paso Rhinos

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Shreveport Mudbugs secured the road victory against the El Paso Rhinos. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting Mudbugs opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Drake Morse scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jaden Goldie and Nick Marino .

Drake Morse scored late into the second period, assisted by Nick Marino and Jaden Goldie.