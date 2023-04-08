Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Strong defense as Oklahoma Warriors beat El Paso Rhinos

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Oklahoma Warriors secured the home victory against the El Paso Rhinos. The game ended 4-0.

img_500272398_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
April 07, 2023 at 10:24 PM

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Oklahoma Warriors secured the home victory against the El Paso Rhinos. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joey Delgreco . William Lawson-Body and Rylan Brady assisted.

Garrett Horsager scored early into the second period, assisted by Joey Delgreco and Max Dronen .

The Warriors made it 3-0 with a goal from Mikko Liukkonen .

The Warriors made it 4-0 when Kaden Nelson netted one, assisted by Adam Smith and William Brenner late.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
