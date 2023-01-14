Strong defense as Minot Minotauros beat Aberdeen Wings

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Minot Minotauros secured the home victory against the Aberdeen Wings. The game ended 4-0.

The Minotauros took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Adam Mahler . Hunter Longhi and Jack O'hanisain assisted.

Hunter Longhi increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Adam Mahler and Joe Blackley .

Justin Dauphinais increased the lead to 3-0 only seconds later, assisted by Trevor Stachowiak and Nick O'hanisain .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Hunter Longhi who increased the Minotauros' lead, with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.