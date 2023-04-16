Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Strong defense as Maryland Black Bears beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Maryland Black Bears secured the home victory against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. The game ended 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:23 PM

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Samuel Stitz . Kareem El Bashir and Raymond Perrault assisted.

Branden Piku scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gunnar VanDamme and Samuel Stitz.

In the end the 3-0 came from Riley Ruh who increased the Black Bears' lead, assisted by Kal Essenmacher and Magnus Gadowsky , in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

