Strong defense as Lone Star Brahmas beat Amarillo Wranglers
Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Lone Star Brahmas secured the home victory against the Amarillo Wranglers. The game ended 2-0.
The Brahmas took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Johan Rosenquist. Ray Murakami and Nate Mann assisted.
The Brahmas increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.10 remaining of the third period after a goal from Dhillon Wilde, assisted by Will Laychur and Bauer Swift.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.