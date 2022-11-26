Strong defense as Lone Star Brahmas beat Amarillo Wranglers

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Lone Star Brahmas secured the home victory against the Amarillo Wranglers. The game ended 2-0.

The Brahmas took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Johan Rosenquist. Ray Murakami and Nate Mann assisted.

The Brahmas increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.10 remaining of the third period after a goal from Dhillon Wilde, assisted by Will Laychur and Bauer Swift.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.