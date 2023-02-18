Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Strong defense as Austin Bruins beat Bismarck Bobcats

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Austin Bruins secured the home victory against the Bismarck Bobcats. The game ended 4-0.

February 17, 2023 09:32 PM

The Bruins took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Dylan Cook . Austin Salani and Josh Giuliani assisted.

The Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Josh Giuliani netted one, assisted by Austin Salani and Dylan Cook.

Walter Zacher then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-0. Gavin Morrissey and Ashton Bynum assisted.

The Bruins made it 4-0 when Josh Giuliani beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Cook and Austin Salani with a minute left.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.

