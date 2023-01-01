Strong defense as Anchorage Wolverines beat Janesville Jets

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Anchorage Wolverines secured the road victory against the Janesville Jets. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Mason LeBel . Aiden Westin and Clay Allen assisted.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Hayden Hennen netted one, assisted by Clay Allen and Jackson Reineke .

The Wolverines made it 3-0 when Mason LeBel scored, assisted by Oliver Doran and Gage Brown early into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.