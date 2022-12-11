SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Strong defense as Aberdeen Wings beat Austin Bruins

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Aberdeen Wings secured the home victory against the Austin Bruins. The game ended 3-0.

500197531_483400e61657db503afb99135c5d5e22.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 10:53 PM
Share

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Aberdeen Wings secured the home victory against the Austin Bruins. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wings took the lead when Nikolai Tishkevich scored the first goal assisted by Cole Moore .

Devon Carlstrom then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Dylan Wegner and Patrick O'Connell assisted.

The Wings made it 3-0 when Logan Gravink beat the goalie, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

The Wings chalked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.

Related Topics: ABERDEEN WINGSAUSTIN BRUINS