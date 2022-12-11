Strong defense as Aberdeen Wings beat Austin Bruins
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Aberdeen Wings secured the home victory against the Austin Bruins. The game ended 3-0.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wings took the lead when Nikolai Tishkevich scored the first goal assisted by Cole Moore .
Devon Carlstrom then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Dylan Wegner and Patrick O'Connell assisted.
The Wings made it 3-0 when Logan Gravink beat the goalie, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.
The Wings chalked up six straight home wins.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Austin at Riverside Arena.