Stonehill continues to bulk up incoming freshman class by committing winger JJ Grainda

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Stonehill College continues to commit players for it's incoming freshman class in what is assumed to be it's first fully Division I season in 2023-24. The Skyhawks have been heavily recruiting players out of the NAHL who all have a few things in common; they are standout players on their teams, they typically are older and more experienced skaters, and they all are excited about participating and creating the culture of a brand new college hockey program.

JJ Grainda of the Chippewa Steel is one of the latest players to commit to the Skyhawks for their upcoming season. The 20-year-old typically played left wing on the top line for the Steel this past year and posted 20 goals and 21 assists over 53 contests. He was third in total points on the squad in 2022-23. He was also third with a plus-17 rating and posted a gritty 72 penalty minutes (second most on team).

JJ Grainda skates with the puck during a game for the Chippewa Steel. Contributed / Heidi Christopher

The Indiana native said that his college recruiting process mostly started for him after he participated in the NAHL Showcase before the season started this past fall. He ended up committing to Stonehill in early April.

"To be a part of the inaugural season for their Division I team will be really cool. I think the opportunity to go in and play right away is a huge factor for me, so that I can develop and progress to a higher level," he said. "The coaching staff really believed in me. I didn't want to go to a place where I was seen as a number. You're seen as a person at Stonehill."

Grainda grew up in Carmel, Indiana, which is a suburb of Indianapolis, and was born into a pretty big hockey family. His father played the sport and he has three older brothers that all played hockey too.

"They all taught me different things and they all had different playing styles as well," said Grainda on growing up as the youngest of four boys. "I was always watching their games and stuff and I always kind of wanted to be the best out of all of them, so I just learned from them and took their advice whenever I could."

As he got older, the winger played for the Indianapolis Racers, the Indy Jr. Fuel, and even competed in a season for the Ohio Blue Jackets for one year in 2019-20.

"I had some great mentors and coaching growing up and they taught me the right way to play and the right things to do, and they really harped on how hard it is to actually make to Division I hockey and the pros — it's not easy," he added. "So I took their advice and I kind of just put my head down and got to work and worked my way out of Indiana and went off to juniors."

JJ Grainda of the Chippewa Steel warms up before a game. Contributed / Heidi Christopher

One of Grainda's previous head coaches, Jimmy Mullin, was a scout for the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL at the time and connected him with the team and the coaching staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. He eventually became a part of the squad once head coach Casey Mignone started with the Steel in 2021.

Grainda was 19 years old in his first season with the Steel. He posted 34 points throughout his first year in the NAHL and came back the next season to become a 20-goal scorer with 41 total points over 53 games. The 6-foot-3 winger is a big body who can get to the net and score goals while also making sure he brings a high-level of compete each and every night.

The forward turns 21 this summer so he will head to Stonehill this fall since he does not have any more junior hockey eligibility left. The Skyhawks are located in North Easton, Massachusetts, which is about a half hour south of Boston. Grainda has been to Boston before and has family on the east coast (his parents are originally from Pennsylvania), so moving to Massachusetts shouldn't be too different for the Indiana native. It won't be all new teammates either as Grainda already knows Conor Ronayne, who currently plays in the CCHL and is also headed to Stonehill in the fall. He played for the Steel in 2020-21 when JJ was a tender there.

