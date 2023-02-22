Steenari's two goals net Janesville Jets victory over Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Janesville Jets bested the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The hosting Jets started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mack Keryluk scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Wagener and Gabriel Lundberg .

The Jets' Merril Steenari increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Noah Gibbs .

The Jets increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when CONNER BROWN scored, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Mack Keryluk.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Jets.

The Jets have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Jets travel to Kenai River on Thursday at 10 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Ice Dogs will face Anchorage on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.