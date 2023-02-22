Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Steenari's two goals net Janesville Jets victory over Fairbanks Ice Dogs

The Janesville Jets bested the visiting Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

img_500256698_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:32 AM

The hosting Jets started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mack Keryluk scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Wagener and Gabriel Lundberg .

The Jets' Merril Steenari increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Noah Gibbs .

The Jets increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when CONNER BROWN scored, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Mack Keryluk.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Jets.

The Jets have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Jets travel to Kenai River on Thursday at 10 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Ice Dogs will face Anchorage on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.