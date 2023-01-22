Star-studded Wisconsin Windigo win again in game against Fairbanks Ice Dogs
The Wisconsin Windigo are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-3 and Wisconsin now has seven wins in a row.
The visiting Windigo took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Frank Jenkins . Axel Begley and Zachary Burfoot assisted.
The Windigo's Max Martin increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Frank Jenkins and Axel Begley.
The Windigo increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Luke Levandowski , assisted by Cole Mickel and Daniil Dolzhenko .
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Windigo led 4-2 going in to the third period.
Joey Potter narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Justin Biraben and Julian Recine .
The Windigo increased the lead to 5-3 with 49 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Levandowski, assisted by Victor Widlund and Zachary Cline .
Coming up:
On Friday, the Ice Dogs will play the Wolverines at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, and the Windigo will play the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.