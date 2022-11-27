Star-studded Wisconsin Windigo have claimed another win
The Wisconsin Windigo continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Wisconsin won the game 4-0 and now has four successive wins.
The Wisconsin Windigo continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chippewa Steel on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Wisconsin won the game 4-0 and now has four successive wins.
The hosting Windigo took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Paul Huglen. Jacob Jastrzebski and Everett Pietila assisted.
The Windigo increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Victor Widlund halfway through the first, assisted by Luke Levandowski and Will Schumacher.
The Windigo increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Drew Fisher scored, assisted by Chris Kernan and Zachary Cline.
The Windigo increased the lead to 4-0, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Luke Levandowski scored, assisted by Will Schumacher and Victor Widlund. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Coming up:
The Windigo host Springfield on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena. The Steel visit Fairbanks to play the Ice Dogs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.