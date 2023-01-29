Star-studded St. Cloud Norsemen have claimed another win
The St. Cloud Norsemen continue to stay strong. When the team played the North Iowa Bulls on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. St. Cloud won the game 4-2 and now has four successive wins.
The Norsemen took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Clarke . Broten Sabo and Tyler Dysart assisted.
The Bulls tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Nolan Abraham late into the first period, assisted by Jack Mesic and Logan Dombrowsky .
The Norsemen's Tyler Dysart took the lead late in the first, assisted by Nik Hong and Duke Kiffin .
Blake Perbix scored early into the second period, assisted by Broten Sabo and Andrew Clarke.
The Norsemen increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Kade Peterson beat the goalie, assisted by Blake Perbix and Andrew Clarke.
Jackson Bisson narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena.