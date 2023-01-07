Star-studded Shreveport Mudbugs win again in game against El Paso Rhinos
The Shreveport Mudbugs are hard to stop at the moment, and against the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Shreveport now has five wins in a row.
The Shreveport Mudbugs are hard to stop at the moment, and against the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Shreveport now has five wins in a row.
The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Mudbugs took the lead when Drake Morse scored the first goal assisted by Logan Heroux and Jaden Goldie .
Halfway through, Ryan Burke scored a goal, assisted by Garrett Steele , making the score 2-0.
Eric Vitale increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Drake Morse and Simon Bucheler .
Sutton Murray increased the lead to 4-0 one minute later, assisted by Hayden Nichol .
The Mudbugs made it 5-0 when Ryan Burke found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Mack and Hayden Nichol with a minute left into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.