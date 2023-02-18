Star-studded Oklahoma Warriors win again in game against El Paso Rhinos

The Oklahoma Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Oklahoma now has 14 wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Hunter Allen .

Hunter Allen scored early in the second period.

The Warriors made it 3-0 with a goal from Brendan Williams .

The Rhinos narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 35 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from David Tolan, assisted by Max Giblin and Paavo Hiltunen .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST, this time in El Paso at El Paso County Events Center.