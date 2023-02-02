Star-studded Oklahoma Warriors win again in game against Amarillo Wranglers
The Oklahoma Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Amarillo Wranglers on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Oklahoma now has nine wins in a row.
The Oklahoma Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Amarillo Wranglers on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Oklahoma now has nine wins in a row.
The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Horsager . Joey Delgreco and William Lawson-Body assisted.
Drew Sutton scored early into the second period, assisted by Joey Delgreco.
Seven minutes into the period, Joey Delgreco scored a goal, assisted by Hunter Allen , making the score 3-0.
Joey Delgreco then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 4-0.
Rihards Simanovics narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period.
William Ahlrik increased the lead to 5-1 only seconds later, assisted by Garrett Horsager and Joey Delgreco.
Garrett Horsager increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by William Ahlrik and William Lawson-Body.
The Warriors increased the lead to 7-1 with 01.13 remaining of the third after a goal from Therien Thiesing , assisted by Drew Sutton.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Warriors will host the IceRays at 7:05 p.m. CST at American Bank Center, and the Wranglers will visit the Brahmas at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.