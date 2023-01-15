Star-studded Oklahoma Warriors have claimed another win

The Oklahoma Warriors continue to stay strong. When the team played the Shreveport Mudbugs on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Oklahoma won the game 6-3 and now has four successive wins.

The hosting Mudbugs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Steele . Ryan Burke and Ryan Austin assisted.

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Drake Morse in the middle of the first, assisted by Jaden Goldie and Eric Vitale .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Sutton Murray scored, assisted by Maksim Sushchynski.

The Warriors scored five goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.14 remaining of the third period after a goal from Blaise Miller .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Mudbugs hosting the Jackalopes at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum and the Warriors visiting the Rhinos at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.