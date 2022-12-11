Star-studded Odessa Jackalopes have claimed another win

The Odessa Jackalopes continue to stay strong. When the team played the Corpus Christi IceRays on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Odessa won the game 3-0 and now has four successive wins.

The Jackalopes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Tanyon Bajzer scoring in the first period, assisted by Ryan Mansfield and Ryan Kelly .

The Jackalopes' Brendan Finn increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by William Marshall and John Christen .

In the end the 3-0 came from Ryan Mansfield who increased the Jackalopes' lead, assisted by John Wojciechowski and Tanyon Bajzer, late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.