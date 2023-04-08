Star-studded New Jersey Titans win again in game against Maine Nordiques
The New Jersey Titans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Maine Nordiques on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and New Jersey now has six wins in a row.
The Titans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brendan Dumas . Michael Young and Levente Keresztes assisted.
Michael Young scored late into the second period, assisted by Sylas Oberting and Tyler Sanborn .
John-Paul Steele narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Henrik Hallberg .
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at The Colisee.