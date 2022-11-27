Star-studded New Jersey Titans have claimed another win
The New Jersey Titans continue to stay strong. When the team played the Maryland Black Bears on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. New Jersey won the game 2-1 and now has six successive wins.
New Jersey's Dominik Bartecko scored the game-winning goal.
The Black Bears first took the lead late in the second period, with a goal from Adam Schankula, assisted by Dimitry Kebreau and Gabriel Westling.
Dominik Bartecko tied the game 1-1 early into the third period.
Dominik Bartecko took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Ben Muthersbaugh and Reece Brednich.
Next games:
Both teams play on Friday, with the Black Bears hosting the Generals at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village, and the Titans playing the Nordiques at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.