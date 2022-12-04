Star-studded Lone Star Brahmas win again in game against Oklahoma Warriors

The Lone Star Brahmas are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Oklahoma Warriors on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Lone Star now has four wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Brahmas took the lead when Nate Mann found the back of the net assisted by Will Laychur .

Late, the Brahmas made it 2-0 with a goal from Bauer Swift .

Dhillon Wilde increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jakob Karpa .

The Brahmas made it 4-0 when Matthew Macdonald scored, late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

On Thursday the Brahmas will play on the road against the Jackalopes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum, while the Warriors will face the Ice Wolves road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.