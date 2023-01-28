Star-studded Johnstown Tomahawks win again in game against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Johnstown Tomahawks are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Johnstown now has four wins in a row.

Johnstown's Bryce Laager scored the game-winning goal.

The Tomahawks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Will Lawrence scoring in the first period.

The Tomahawks' Will Moore increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Will Bowman .

Andrew Eberling scored early into the second period, assisted by Emerson Molas.

The Hat Tricks tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Peter Lajoy netted one, assisted by Logan Nickerson .

Just just one minute later Bryce Laager scored, assisted by Ryan Panico , and decided the game.

The Hat Tricks were called for eight penalties, while the Tomahawks received seven penalties.

Next up:

On Friday, the Hat Tricks face New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena and the Tomahawks take on Northeast at home at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.