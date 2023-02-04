Star-studded Johnstown Tomahawks have claimed another win
The Johnstown Tomahawks continue to stay strong. When the team played the Northeast Generals on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Johnstown won the game 8-2 and now has five successive wins.
The Johnstown Tomahawks continue to stay strong. When the team played the Northeast Generals on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Johnstown won the game 8-2 and now has five successive wins.
The Tomahawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Anthony Galante . Dylan Shane and Johnny Ulicny assisted.
The Tomahawks' Bryce Laager increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Will Lawrence .
The Generals' Paul Minnehan narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by David Andreychuk and Jake LaRusso .
The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Tomahawks.
Tyler DesRochers increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ryan Panico .
Will Moore increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Vellucci and Anthony Galante.
Ryan Johnson increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Drake Albers .
Sixten Jennersjo narrowed the gap to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Matthew DeSpirt .
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena.