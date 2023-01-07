Star-studded Fairbanks Ice Dogs win again in game against Springfield Jr. Blues

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-2 and Fairbanks now has four wins in a row.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hayden Riva . Isaac Keller and Mac Gadowsky assisted.

The Ice Dogs' Justin Biraben tied the game in the first period, assisted by Joey Potter and Domenick Evtimov .

The Ice Dogs took the lead halfway through the first when McCabe Dvorak scored, assisted by Cole Burke and Jacob Conrad .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Justin Biraben found the back of the net again, assisted by Julian Recine and Billy Renfrew .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.44 remaining of the third period after a goal from Justin Biraben, assisted by Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine.

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 28 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Alex Fendler , assisted by James Callahan and Brayden Cook .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.