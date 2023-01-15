Star-studded Fairbanks Ice Dogs have claimed another win

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs continue to stay strong. When the team played the Kenai River Brown Bears on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Fairbanks won the game 3-2 and now has seven successive wins.

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brady Welsch with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Jacob Conrad and Domenick Evtimov .

Ben Monson scored early into the second period, assisted by Nick Stevens and Ryan Finch .

Billy Renfrew increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Joey Potter and Justin Biraben .

The Brown Bears narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Hanson , assisted by Hunter Newhouse .

Next up:

The Ice Dogs host the Wisconsin Windigo on Thursday at 10 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena. The Brown Bears will face Anchorage on the road on Friday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.