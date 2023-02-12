Sponsored By
Star-studded Chippewa Steel have claimed another win

The Chippewa Steel continue to stay strong. When the team played the Springfield Jr. Blues on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Chippewa won the game 2-0 and now has four successive wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 09:34 PM
Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.

