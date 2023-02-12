Star-studded Chippewa Steel have claimed another win
The Chippewa Steel continue to stay strong. When the team played the Springfield Jr. Blues on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Chippewa won the game 2-0 and now has four successive wins.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.