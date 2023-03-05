Star-studded Amarillo Wranglers win again in game against El Paso Rhinos
The Amarillo Wranglers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the El Paso Rhinos on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Amarillo now has four wins in a row.
The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ben Ivey . Jack McDonald and Jack Ivey assisted.
The Wranglers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Rihards Simanovics scored, assisted by Ronan Walsh and Pierce Patterson .
Roman Zap scored early in the second period, assisted by Blake Farrell and Rihards Simanovics.
The Rhinos made it 3-1 with a goal from Ryan Gingher .
The Wranglers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Roman Zap scored again, assisted by Jack McDonald and Pierce Patterson.
Jack Ivey increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ben Ivey and Jack McDonald.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Jackalopes at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center and the Wranglers visiting the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.