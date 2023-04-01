Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Star-studded Amarillo Wranglers have claimed another win

img_500270844_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:36 PM

The Amarillo Wranglers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Corpus Christi IceRays on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Amarillo won the game 4-0 and now has five successive wins.

The Wranglers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Zack Kent .

Ben Ivey scored late into the second period, assisted by Rihards Simanovics and Jack McDonald .

Pierce Patterson then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-0. Jack McDonald and Roman Zap assisted.

In the end the 4-0 came from Jack McDonald who increased the Wranglers' lead, assisted by Ben Ivey and Rihards Simanovics, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The IceRays were whistled for 13 penalties, while the Wranglers received seven penalties.

Next up:

On Friday, the IceRays will host the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum and the Wranglers will play against the Brahmas at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
