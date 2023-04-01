Star-studded Amarillo Wranglers have claimed another win

The Amarillo Wranglers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Corpus Christi IceRays on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Amarillo won the game 4-0 and now has five successive wins.

The Wranglers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Zack Kent .

Ben Ivey scored late into the second period, assisted by Rihards Simanovics and Jack McDonald .

Pierce Patterson then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-0. Jack McDonald and Roman Zap assisted.

In the end the 4-0 came from Jack McDonald who increased the Wranglers' lead, assisted by Ben Ivey and Rihards Simanovics, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IceRays were whistled for 13 penalties, while the Wranglers received seven penalties.

Next up:

On Friday, the IceRays will host the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum and the Wranglers will play against the Brahmas at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen.