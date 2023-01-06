St. Cloud Norsemen win on the road against Minot Minotauros

The St. Cloud Norsemen won the road game against the Minot Minotauros 9-2 on Thursday.

The visiting Norsemen started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Andrew Clarke scoring in the first period, assisted by Jeremiah Konkel .

The Minotauros' Chase LaPinta tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Emmons and Hunter Longhi .

The Norsemen took the lead with a goal from Duke Kiffin in the middle of the first, assisted by Jordan Zelenak and Elmeri Hallfors .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Norsemen.

Otto Humble increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period.

Hunter Hanson increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nik Hong and Duke Kiffin.

Justin Dauphinais narrowed the gap to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Joe Blackley and Jan- Kasper Bergman .

Charlie Wind increased the lead to 8-2 three minutes later.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 9-2 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andrew Clarke, assisted by Jake Hosszu .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST, this time in Minot at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.