St. Cloud Norsemen win in shootout on the road to Austin Bruins

The Austin Bruins hosted the St. Cloud Norsemen in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the road team was the stronger team. The final score was 4-3.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Minotauros at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, and the Norsemen playing the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.