St. Cloud Norsemen win at home against Minot Minotauros

The St. Cloud Norsemen won when they visited the Minot Minotauros on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Norsemen's Blake Perbix increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Daniels Murnieks and Duke Kiffin .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Norsemen.

Jeremiah Konkel increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

The Norsemen travel to North Iowa on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena. The Minotauros visit Bismarck to play the Bobcats on Friday at 7:35 p.m. CST at Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.