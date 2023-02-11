St. Cloud Norsemen win against Bismarck Bobcats in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Bismarck Bobcats' home game against the St. Cloud Norsemen ran into overtime on Friday. St. Cloud snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.
With no decisive score in regulation, the Bismarck Bobcats' home game against the St. Cloud Norsemen ran into overtime on Friday. St. Cloud snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.
St. Cloud's Nik Hong scored the game-winning goal.
The Norsemen took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Anthony Ruklic . Jordan Zelenak and Tyler Dysart assisted.
The Bobcats' Logan Valkama tied the game in the middle of the first, assisted by Erik Atchison and Julian Beaumont .
The Norsemen took the lead late in the first when Andrew Clarke scored, assisted by Kade Peterson and Blake Perbix .
The Bobcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.
Kade Peterson tied it up 4-4 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Broten Sabo and Blake Perbix. The game went to overtime.
Just over two minutes in, Nik Hong scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Kade Peterson and Duke Kiffin .
The Norsemen have now racked up four straight road wins.
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at VFW Sports Center.