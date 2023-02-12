St. Cloud Norsemen win 4-3 on the road against Bismarck Bobcats

The St. Cloud Norsemen broke a tie game, winning 4-3 on the road over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday.

The Norsemen took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Nik Hong . Kade Peterson and Duke Kiffin assisted.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kade Peterson scored, assisted by Duke Kiffin and Carter Bradley .

Bobcats' Adam Pietila tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Vertti Jantunen and Julian Beaumont assisted.

The Norsemen made it 3-1 with a goal from Lucca Munoz .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 4-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Andrew Clarke netted one, assisted by Broten Sabo and Carter Bradley.

The Bobcats narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Tyler Bautko beat the goalie, assisted by Brandon Reller and Kyle Doll .

The Bobcats narrowed the gap again late in the third when Adam Pietila found the back of the net, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Vertti Jantunen.

The Norsemen have now won five straight road games.

Next games:

On Friday the Bobcats will play on the road against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, while the Norsemen will face the Minotauros home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.