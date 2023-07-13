St. Cloud Norsemen tender Sammy Crane commits to Air Force ahead of first NAHL season

AURORA, Ill. — There were only six skaters on the Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep team in 2022-23 who scored 20-plus goals during the season. A 5-foot-8 forward, Sammy Crane is one of the athletes who accomplished that feat with a team that eventually went on to win the USA Hockey Youth Tier I 18U national title in the spring.

Crane is originally from Aurora, Illinois, a city that is about a 45-minute drive west of Chicago. He started skating around the age of 3 and grew up going to public open skate a lot until he eventually picked up a stick and tried hockey. Sammy's father played high school hockey in Chicago, so there was already some familiarity with the sport in the Crane family.

As he grew older, he started skating with the Chicago Fury AAA program where he competed for a few years and made big strides in his development. For his 13U season, Crane switched over to Team Illinois for the opportunity to be coached by Tom Newton, who was a longtime assistant with Michigan State University. After a season with Team Illinois, the forward decided to make the move to Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota.

"Development was definitely one of the reasons, but I mean just look at all of the names who have gone there [to Shattuck-St. Mary's]! How could you not be attracted to that?" said Crane on the reason for moving to the prestigious prep school that developed NHL players like Sidney Crosby and Zach Parise.

Sammy Crane scores a goal for Shattuck-St. Mary's. Contributed.

"When I was younger, I went to a hockey camp here at Shattuck and I just loved it, so that was a big reason too — and now I actually work the hockey camp, so that's pretty cool," he added about how things have come full circle.

Crane started out on the 14U AAA team with the Sabres in 2019-20. He had an impressive first year by posting 28 goals and 27 assists over 58 games. That put him sixth on the team in total points and fourth in goals scored that year. But that doesn't mean that his first year away from home was without it's ups and downs.

"I think I did well on the ice, but off the ice was honestly the hardest part," he said. "That first week you're not used to it, and then reality hits that 'oh, I'm away from home for four months now and I'm by myself', but you learn that everyone feels that way and that you're with your buddies and they're your best friends now. It really grows on you and you get comfortable after that first year."

Crane continued to post impressive numbers at Shattuck as he skated with the 15U and 16U team before he joined the 18U Prep squad his final season. As a senior, the team won the USA Hockey Youth Tier I 18U National Title. The forward had two goals and an assist in the national championship game and had a total of six points over the six game tournament.

"It was really special, I've been with some of those guys since we were 14 years old and we've all been grinding here [at Shattuck] and looking to achieve that big goal [of winning a national championship]. To be on the Prep team my senior year and to win the national championship was a really good send-off for my Shattuck career," said the 18-year-old.

Sammy Crane celebrates scoring a goal for Shattuck-St. Mary's. Contributed.

Because of his hard work, Crane started to receive NCAA interest his senior season. He had a couple of schools reach out during the year, but they weren't necessarily programs that the Illinois native was interested in or felt passionate about. Eventually the Air Force Academy gave Crane a call though and there was an instant connection.

"I went on a visit and I was just automatically attracted there," said the Shattuck-St. Mary's forward. "The stuff they do is just top notch, they're treated amazingly [the players] and the facilities and the coaching staff are world class, so it was a really easy decision to go there."

Crane also reflected upon how hockey will eventually come to an end one day and that attending Air Force would mean that he has a good, stable career set up once his playing days are over. He's considering studying law there, possibly serving in the JAG (Judge Advocate General's) Corps, becoming a jet pilot, or serving in the special forces on the ground.

"I am honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey, continue my education, and serve my country at the United State Air Force Academy. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me along the way," Crane posted on his Instagram page on June 26 to announce his commitment to the Falcons.

The Shattuck-St. Mary's forward is already familiar with a couple of the other Air Force recruits and skaters that already play there. Sabre alum Will Staring is friends with Crane and is headed to the Falcons this fall after competing in the USHL, and Brian Adams, who is entering his senior year at the Academy, is a family friend. The Illinois native has a few friends that are currently being recruited by Air Force too.

Sammy Crane of Shattuck-St. Mary's throws a big check against a skater from Culver Academy. Contributed.

As for the future, Crane signed a tender with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL in April and is planning on playing with the squad for the 2023-24 season. St. Cloud is just two hours further than Shattuck-St. Mary's, so Crane won't be much further away from home. The 18-year-old is excited to bring his two-way style of game to junior hockey.

"I'm really helpful in the defensive zone, supporting the puck, I can help get the puck out of our zone quickly. I'm also a threat in the offensive zone by scoring goals and creating opportunities. I like to play gritty. I'll go in the corner, get the puck, finish hits, block shots, go in front of the net, and just create energy for the team," said the forward.

Crane plans on spending the next year developing his game in St. Cloud and will join the Falcons tentatively in the fall of 2024 or 2025. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outside shooting pucks, fishing or mountain biking.