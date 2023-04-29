St. Cloud Norsemen secure victory over Aberdeen Wings

The 3-0 win at home sealed the victory for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the series against the Aberdeen Wings. St. Cloud won in 3-0 games.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Carter Bradley . Hogan Sinjem and Andrew Clarke assisted.

Lucca Munoz increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Duke Kiffin .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Blake Perbix who increased the Norsemen's lead, assisted by Duke Kiffin, with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.