Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

St. Cloud Norsemen secure victory over Aberdeen Wings

The 3-0 win at home sealed the victory for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the series against the Aberdeen Wings. St. Cloud won in 3-0 games.

img_500276075_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:04 PM

The 3-0 win at home sealed the victory for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the series against the Aberdeen Wings. St. Cloud won in 3-0 games.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Carter Bradley . Hogan Sinjem and Andrew Clarke assisted.

Lucca Munoz increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Duke Kiffin .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Blake Perbix who increased the Norsemen's lead, assisted by Duke Kiffin, with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.