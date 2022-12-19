St. Cloud Norsemen pull ahead in the third to defeat North Iowa Bulls

The St. Cloud Norsemen were victorious at home against the North Iowa Bulls. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but St. Cloud pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.

St. Cloud's Hunter Hanson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Blake Johnson . Simone Dadie and Jack Mesic assisted.

The Norsemen's Broten Sabo tied the game in the middle of the first, assisted by Andrew Clarke and Daniels Murnieks .

The Bulls' Eli Miller took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Christian Heckman and Blake Ulve .

The Bulls increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Byron Hartley late into the first, assisted by Luke Baker and Blake Ulve.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Norsemen took the lead with 01.48 remaining of the third period after a goal from Hunter Hanson, assisted by Broten Sabo and Jeremiah Konkel .

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Norsemen will host the Wings at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center, and the Bulls will visit the Bruins at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.