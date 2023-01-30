St. Cloud Norsemen beat North Iowa Bulls and continue winning run

The game between the North Iowa Bulls and the St. Cloud Norsemen on Sunday finished 2-1. The result means St. Cloud has five straight wins.

The visiting Norsemen opened strong, right after the puck drop with Broten Sabo scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Carter Bradley and Tyler Dysart .

The Norsemen's Tyler Dysart increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Blake Perbix and Andrew Clarke .

Jack Seaverson scored midway through the second period, assisted by Luke Baker and Christian Heckman .

Next up:

On Friday, the Bulls will play the Bruins at 7:10 p.m. CST at Mason City Arena, and the Norsemen will play the Bobcats at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.