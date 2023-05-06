St. Cloud Norsemen beat Austin Bruins in first game after overtime

The St. Cloud Norsemen lead the series against the Austin Bruins, after a 4-3 win in overtime on the road in game one.

St. Cloud's Anthony Ruklic scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bruins opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Sam Christiano scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ocean Wallace and Nate Looft .

Five goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Just over two minutes in, Anthony Ruklic scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Carter Bradley .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.