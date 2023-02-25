Springfield Jr. Blues win against Minnesota Wilderness – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Minnesota Wilderness led 2-1. However, the Springfield Jr. Blues changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 5-3.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wilderness took the lead when Oliver Stumpel scored assisted by Bo Cosman and Beau Janzig.

The Wilderness made it 2-0 with a goal from Max Wattvil.

Midway through, Adyn Merrick scored a goal, assisted by Isaac Keller , making the score 2-1.

The Jr. Bues tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Hagen Moe beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Nikita Nikora .

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikita Nikora took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Marcus Broberg .

Alex Fendler increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Carter Cloutier and Jake Peterson .

Adam Johnson narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Reid Daavettila and Gustav Ozolins.

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.36 remaining of the third period after a goal from Alex Fendler.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.