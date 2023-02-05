Springfield Jr. Blues reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Springfield Jr. Blues were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Anchorage Wolverines. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 4-2 for home-team Springfield.

The visiting Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jackson Reineke . Wilson Dahlheimer and Fedya Nikolayenya assisted.

The Jr. Bues tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Hadley Hudak beat the goalie, assisted by Grant Ellings and Jake Peterson .

Wolverines' Jackson Reineke tallied a goal as he scored yet again, four minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Kyle Bauer assisted.

Tyler Borgula tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Marcus Broberg and James Callahan .

Carter Cloutier took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Hadley Hudak and Grant Ellings.

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 4-2 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tyler Borgula, assisted by Hayden Riva and Nikita Nikora .

Next games:

The Wolverines play against Wisconsin on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Jr. Bues will face Chippewa on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagle River Sports Arena.