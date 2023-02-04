Springfield Jr. Blues got a shutout against Anchorage Wolverines

The Springfield Jr. Blues picked up a decisive home win against the Anchorage Wolverines. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from James Callahan . Mac Gadowsky and Brayden Cook assisted.

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Alex Fendler late in the first, assisted by Hayden Riva and Isaac Keller .

The Jr. Bues increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Tyler Borgula scored, assisted by Nikita Nikora and Cole Lonsdale .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Jr. Bues led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Jr. Bues made it 7-0 when Tyler Borgula scored, assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Hagen Moe late into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.